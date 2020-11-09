Hibs have launched a premium Scotch whisky crafted for ‘fans of a premier football club’.

Using some of the finest single malt whiskies, this award-winning whisky has been expertly blended and bottled in the Gleann Mór’s Leith warehouses, located less than a mile from Easter Road Stadium.

Hibernian FC

Greg Urquhart, Operations manager Gleann Mór Spirits Company said: “When the club was founded, Leith was a huge part of the whisky industry.

“Large parts of the area were occupied by bonded warehouses bursting at the seams with Scotch. Over time the club became intertwined with the area, whilst whisky declined and this history was almost forgotten.

“As a Leith based company we are proud to celebrate this historic connection between the community, club and our national spirit.”

There will only be a limited run of 500 bottles available, so fans are urged to snap up the 18yo Speyside Blended Malt in time for Christmas now.

Bottles are available to purchase via the club website

Like this: Like Loading...