Hibs’ international defender Ryan Porteous was philosophical about not being awarded a penalty after Martin Boyle was impeded inside the area in the opening minutes of yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Ross County in Dingwall yesterday.

Hibs created four excellent chances in the opening 12-minutes before County enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure without causing Ofir Marciano any major problems.

The ‘Staggies’ ended the game with 10-men and Hibs piled the pressure on for the rest of the match but were unable to score the goal that would have secured all three points.

After the game Porteous told Hibernian TV: “ We started relatively well and had chances to go 1-0 or 2-0 up. We could have had a penalty. Sometimes you get them sometimes you don’t. I think it shows how well we have been doing this season, the high standards and high expectation we have because we have been doing so well, keeping clean sheets, scoring goals, so we have to look at the positives.

“We had a number of chances to win the game and we gave nothing away at the back so there are positives to take but it was two points dropped at the end of the day.

“We almost won the game and kept a clean sheet and I think we performed as a whole reasonably well. “We are still going into next week with a positive mindset.”

Porteous spent the international break with the Scotland squad before returning to the Hibs’ Training Centre on Thursday and he believes that the experience will stand him in good stead for the future.

He added: “It is always an honour. It was a great opportunity to learn and develop. I’ve said before I want to go there and play and do well. I thought I did well in training and I think I was a bit unfortunate on the first game not to get on and you never know what could happen from then.

“I am always happy to see my country win and keep clean sheets and they done that so it was a brilliant experience and learning curve for me and hopefully I can get another taste of that next month.”

