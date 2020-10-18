The Scottish Government will pay for you to have your bike maintained or repaired up to the value of £50.

This service, already available elsewhere in Edinburgh, will be available at Bridge 8 Hub from Monday 26 October 2020 for anyone with a flat tyre, or who just wants to make sure their bike is safe.

Bridge 8 lies on the canal bank, at Calder Crescent, and you can either get there by cycling along the canal or accessing it off Wester Hailes Road. Directions here.

The government hopes that people will be encouraged to get their old bikes out of sheds and back on the roads and paths, as well as making sure that bikes in use are roadworthy. A fund of £1.5 million has been set aside for the service which was designed to keep bike repair shops busy and help manage demand on public transport.

All bikes and manual wheelchairs can be fixed under the free scheme.

Almost 300 shops in Scotland have signed up to offer their services shown on the map below (Bridge 8 is sadly not yet shown on the map as they have only just been added to the list ). Only the bike mechanics have to sign up, and anyone wishing to use the service only has to contact Bridge 8. No voucher or registration is required. More details here

