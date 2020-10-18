Police are not treating the death of a man in Leith street as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Place around 9.50am this morning following reports of a man taking ill.

The scene was cordoned off to allow for an investigation to take place but police have now confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal as a matter of course.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.50am on Sunday, 18 October, 2020 following the report of man taking unwell on Wellington Place, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

