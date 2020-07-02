Almost four months after their doors closed to visitors, Collective on top of Calton Hill is to partially reopen from 9 July 2020.

They are following Scottish Government advice and re-opening cautiously, in phases, and with new social distancing measures in place.

From 9 July the gallery will be open Thursday-Sunday, 10am-3pm. The extensive outdoor grounds and viewing platform will be open to visitors and the takeaway coffee kiosk will serve drinks, snacks and picnic food to enjoy outside. In the Hillside space, our shop Collective Matter will re-open in a new ‘pop-up’ format, showcasing items for sale from artists and makers.

They plan to re-open Julijonas Urbonas’ exhibition Planet of People in the City Dome from August, with the re-opening of the City Observatory and a return to a full exhibition programme in the autumn.

Their restaurant partners, The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, are preparing to re-open with social distancing measures as soon as Scottish Government guidelines allow.

A spokesperson said: “The path back to normality will be challenging to navigate for us and many other charities and small businesses whose revenue has been hit hard in the past few months. As custodians of a site held ‘in the common good’, it is in that spirit that we ask you to work with us to bring it back to life. Come visit, please follow the guidelines and signage provided, and if you can please spend something in our Kiosk or shop, or make a donation.”

There’s plenty to do and see outdoors at Collective and on Calton Hill, including the audio guides by artists, Observers’ Walks , trails for families, and more.

PHOTO Tom Nolan

